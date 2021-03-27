Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Short Interest Update

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decline of 76.3% from the February 28th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NHNKY shares. Mizuho cut Nihon Kohden from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Nihon Kohden from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

OTCMKTS:NHNKY traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $14.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,984. Nihon Kohden has a 1-year low of $13.44 and a 1-year high of $21.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of -0.63.

Nihon Kohden (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $476.94 million during the quarter. Nihon Kohden had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 6.44%.

About Nihon Kohden

Nihon Kohden Corporation develops, produces, and sells medical electronic equipment in Japan and internationally. It provides physiological measuring equipment, including electroencephalographs, electrocardiographs, evoked potential and electromyogram measuring systems, and polygraphs for cath labs, as well as diagnostic information systems and related consumables, such as recording papers, electrodes and catheters, and maintenance services.

