NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,799 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 12,489 shares during the period. NIKE makes up 1.4% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $12,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,414 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its position in shares of NIKE by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 8,542 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NKE traded up $4.35 on Friday, reaching $132.99. 10,010,472 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,278,947. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.97. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.16 and a 52-week high of $147.95. The company has a market cap of $209.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.99, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.77.

In other NIKE news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $18,365,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,532,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,425,781.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,500 shares of company stock worth $29,620,690 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

