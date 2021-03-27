Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.97.

NIO has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NIO from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.70 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.40 to $68.30 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on NIO from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on NIO from $60.00 to $38.80 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Get NIO alerts:

NYSE:NIO opened at $36.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.42. NIO has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $66.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.20. The stock has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.85 and a beta of 2.81.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.73) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 133.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIO will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in NIO during the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in NIO by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 362,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,946,000 after purchasing an additional 201,770 shares in the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new position in NIO during the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in NIO during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in NIO during the 4th quarter valued at $465,000.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.