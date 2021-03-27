Niobio Cash Trading Up 283,300.6% Over Last 7 Days (NBR)

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded 78.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Niobio Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00001889 BTC on popular exchanges. Niobio Cash has a market cap of $148.86 million and approximately $729.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Niobio Cash has traded 283,300.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000138 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 51.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 41.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Niobio Cash Profile

NBR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. The official website for Niobio Cash is niobiocash.org/en. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Niobio Cash (NBR) is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. The Niobio team main objective is to sponsor the research and development of new technologies that are based on niobium (ore). Thus, 5% of the total mined, by the partner pools, will be destined for a fund, for the purpose of sponsoring projects pertaining to this raw material. It's currently being used in important and diverse areas, such as magnetic resonance scanners, jet aircraft turbines, nuclear industry and gas pipelines. Without pre-mining or ICO. Only 336 million units of Nióbio Cash will be mined. “

Buying and Selling Niobio Cash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobio Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niobio Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

