Nippon Ceramic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPPRF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Nippon Ceramic Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPPRF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 1,266.7% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 41.0 days.

Shares of NPPRF remained flat at $$20.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.66. Nippon Ceramic has a 12 month low of $16.82 and a 12 month high of $20.74.

Nippon Ceramic Company Profile

Nippon Ceramic Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells ceramic sensors, modules, and other products in Japan. The company provides products pyro and thermopile infrared sensors; open and closed aperture type ultrasonic sensors; active infrared sensors, human detection sensors for light control, general purpose human detection sensor modules, LED power supplies/modules, remote transmitters, infrared flame detection sensors, and original sensor lights; and ferrite ores.

