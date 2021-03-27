Nippon Dragon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCCMF) Short Interest Update

Nippon Dragon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCCMF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 92.0% from the February 28th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

RCCMF stock remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. Nippon Dragon Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.03.

About Nippon Dragon Resources

Nippon Dragon Resources Inc engages in exploration of precious metals in Canada. It holds interest in the Rocmec 1 gold property located in Dasserat Township, Quebec. The company also holds interests in the Courville-Maruska project, which consists of 20 mining claims covering an area of approximately 800 hectares located in the Courville Township; and the Denain project which consists of 24 mining titles located in Val d'Or, Quebec.

