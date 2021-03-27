Nippon Dragon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCCMF) Short Interest Update

Nippon Dragon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RCCMF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 92.0% from the February 28th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
RCCMF stock remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. Nippon Dragon Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.03.
About Nippon Dragon Resources
