NIX Market Cap Hits $14.61 Million (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One NIX token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000531 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NIX has traded down 21.6% against the U.S. dollar. NIX has a total market capitalization of $14.61 million and approximately $106,288.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NIX alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,187.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,712.22 or 0.03047358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.07 or 0.00327604 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $504.77 or 0.00898376 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.54 or 0.00396075 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.36 or 0.00354816 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003820 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.87 or 0.00232917 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00021267 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 48,965,995 tokens. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . NIX’s official website is nixplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

Buying and Selling NIX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.