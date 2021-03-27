NL Industries (NYSE:NL) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.95

NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.95 and traded as high as $7.04. NL Industries shares last traded at $6.89, with a volume of 15,649 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $336.16 million, a P/E ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.95 and its 200 day moving average is $4.94.

NL Industries (NYSE:NL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. NL Industries had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 5.12%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from NL Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in NL Industries by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 17,875 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in NL Industries by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NL Industries by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 580,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 37,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in NL Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NL Industries Company Profile (NYSE:NL)

NL Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc, operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and StealthLock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, vending and cash containment machines, medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security.

