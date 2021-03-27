Node Runners Reaches Market Cap of $5.44 Million (NDR)

Node Runners (CURRENCY:NDR) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 27th. One Node Runners token can currently be purchased for approximately $237.72 or 0.00437488 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Node Runners has a market capitalization of $5.44 million and $52,730.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Node Runners has traded 23.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00057683 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005947 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $122.07 or 0.00224643 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.48 or 0.00858489 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00049590 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00074902 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00029004 BTC.

Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,874 tokens. The official website for Node Runners is noderunners.io . Node Runners’ official message board is noderunners.medium.com

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node Runners directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Node Runners should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Node Runners using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

