Noir (NOR) Price Hits $0.0325 on Major Exchanges

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. In the last week, Noir has traded up 158% against the U.S. dollar. Noir has a total market capitalization of $664,656.48 and approximately $1,106.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Noir token can now be bought for $0.0325 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.96 or 0.00267975 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00019923 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00010850 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,157.12 or 0.03854683 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005909 BTC.

About Noir

Noir (CRYPTO:NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,477,903 tokens. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Buying and Selling Noir

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

