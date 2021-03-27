Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Short Interest Update

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,000 shares, an increase of 2,147.7% from the February 28th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 724,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NRDBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nordea Bank Abp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordea Bank Abp has an average rating of “Buy”.

NRDBY stock remained flat at $$9.94 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,473. Nordea Bank Abp has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.41. The firm has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.20.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a yield of 0.54%.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

