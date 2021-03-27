Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Short Interest Update

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 94.6% from the February 28th total of 203,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NHYDY stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.23. The company had a trading volume of 67,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,259. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.20. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.22. Norsk Hydro ASA has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $6.50.
Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile
Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Rolling, Extrusions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.
