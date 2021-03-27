Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Short Interest Update

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 94.6% from the February 28th total of 203,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NHYDY stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.23. The company had a trading volume of 67,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,259. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.20. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.22. Norsk Hydro ASA has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $6.50.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NHYDY shares. AlphaValue raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Rolling, Extrusions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

