Northern Trust Corp Acquires 1,483 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.47% of Euronet Worldwide worth $35,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EEFT. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 97.6% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 742,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,618,000 after acquiring an additional 366,657 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Euronet Worldwide by 52.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 566,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,619,000 after acquiring an additional 194,332 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,072,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1,380.8% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 108,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 100,800 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $140.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.87 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.88. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.59 and a 12 month high of $167.71.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $706.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.94 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 1.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EEFT shares. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist raised their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup raised Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.55.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

