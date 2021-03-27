Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 43.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,860,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 863,734 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.84% of MGIC Investment worth $35,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in MGIC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in MGIC Investment by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 11,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MGIC Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MTG. TheStreet upgraded MGIC Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

NYSE MTG opened at $13.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.62. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $13.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $302.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.73 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 39.04%. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

