Northern Trust Corp Buys 14,430 Shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 404,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,430 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.39% of Fastly worth $35,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the third quarter worth $38,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 54.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FSLY opened at $66.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.75. Fastly, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $136.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.08. Fastly had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $82.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.48 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $1,036,725.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 349,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,139,454.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.41 per share, for a total transaction of $32,705,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,134 shares of company stock worth $19,966,840 in the last 90 days. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Fastly from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research restated an “average” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.93.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

