Northern Trust Corp Cuts Holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,359,845 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,719 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.85% of NetScout Systems worth $37,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 74.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,105,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,143,000 after purchasing an additional 471,098 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,680,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,010,000 after purchasing an additional 463,510 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 95.5% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 315,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after purchasing an additional 154,272 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 767.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 41,535 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 17.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 269,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 39,264 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTCT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $221,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,179.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

NTCT opened at $28.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 96.33, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.07. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $31.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.90 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 4.77%. NetScout Systems’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

