Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 575,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,719 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.69% of Compass Minerals International worth $35,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 225.4% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMP. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Compass Minerals International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

CMP opened at $64.97 on Friday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.39 and a 12-month high of $70.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.25.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $421.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.45 million. Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 5.73%. As a group, analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

