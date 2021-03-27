Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stock Position in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,368,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 128,986 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 3.75% of Benchmark Electronics worth $36,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Benchmark Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Benchmark Electronics by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Benchmark Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

BHE opened at $30.11 on Friday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.87 and a 12-month high of $32.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,504.75 and a beta of 1.12.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Benchmark Electronics had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. The business had revenue of $521.25 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Benchmark Electronics’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BHE shares. TheStreet raised Benchmark Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Sidoti downgraded Benchmark Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Benchmark Electronics from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

In related news, CFO Roop Kalyan Lakkaraju acquired 905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.60 per share, for a total transaction of $26,788.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Benck acquired 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.98 per share, with a total value of $50,364.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,593,291.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,185 shares of company stock valued at $177,113 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Benchmark Electronics Company Profile

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

