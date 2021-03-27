Northern Trust Corp Grows Stock Holdings in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 57,219 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.25% of NanoString Technologies worth $36,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NanoString Technologies stock opened at $63.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 8.94 and a quick ratio of 8.12. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.58 and a 1 year high of $86.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.85 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.36.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 68.96% and a negative net margin of 53.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NSTG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Cowen raised NanoString Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

In other NanoString Technologies news, Director Charles P. Waite, Jr. sold 10,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $635,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total value of $1,808,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,064,897.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,597 shares of company stock valued at $7,590,631 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NanoString Technologies Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

