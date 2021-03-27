Northern Trust Corp Has $33.81 Million Stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 652,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 32,455 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.09% of Kirby worth $33,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Kirby by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 50,237 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kirby by 106.5% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,185 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 5,768 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Kirby by 151.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,956 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 39,722 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Kirby in the fourth quarter valued at about $480,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Kirby by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,441 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,394,000 after buying an additional 23,141 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kirby stock opened at $62.94 on Friday. Kirby Co. has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $70.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $489.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.54 million. Kirby had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 8.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised Kirby from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

In other Kirby news, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total value of $1,443,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,101 shares in the company, valued at $4,163,111.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $73,518.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,423. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

