Northern Trust Corp Has $35.56 Million Stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,950 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,220 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.30% of Autohome worth $35,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autohome during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 331.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 52.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 783 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autohome during the fourth quarter valued at about $175,000.

Get Autohome alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATHM shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Autohome from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Autohome from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Autohome currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.04.

Shares of ATHM stock opened at $94.94 on Friday. Autohome Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.89 and a 52-week high of $147.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $8.42. Autohome had a net margin of 39.58% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This is an increase from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.73%.

Autohome Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.