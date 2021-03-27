Northern Trust Corp Has $35.88 Million Holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,077,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,364 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.49% of US Foods worth $35,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in US Foods by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 96,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 17,130 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in US Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $1,270,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in US Foods by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in US Foods by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter worth $58,701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

In other US Foods news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 42,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,524,334.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,168 shares in the company, valued at $18,394,964. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Keith D. Rohland sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $1,092,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,183 shares in the company, valued at $3,828,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on USFD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of US Foods from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

NYSE USFD opened at $37.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.95 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.15. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $41.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%. Research analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

