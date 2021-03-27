Northern Trust Corp Has $37.27 Million Stake in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 654,225 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 26,438 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.52% of Matson worth $37,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Matson by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Matson by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 6,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Matson by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Matson by 2.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Post Investment Office LP boosted its position in Matson by 0.6% during the third quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 181,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Matson stock opened at $67.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.65. Matson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.75 and a 12-month high of $79.05.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.16. Matson had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $700.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $666.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.17%.

Separately, Stephens upped their target price on Matson from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

In other news, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $99,281.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at $418,813.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

