Northern Trust Corp Has $37.45 Million Stock Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,198,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 48,701 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.46% of Wolverine World Wide worth $37,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WWW. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,319,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $111,604,000 after buying an additional 733,154 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,679,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $396,242,000 after purchasing an additional 297,172 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,977,000. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,584,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 812,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,389,000 after purchasing an additional 93,708 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total transaction of $84,501.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,464.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Volkema sold 6,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $261,327.50. 4.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $39.64 on Friday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a one year low of $12.19 and a one year high of $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.01 and its 200 day moving average is $30.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.63, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is 17.78%.

WWW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.27.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

