Northern Trust Corp Increases Holdings in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,324,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,521 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.74% of JetBlue Airways worth $33,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,845,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,900 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,245,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 263.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,644,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 409,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after acquiring an additional 54,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

JBLU stock opened at $19.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.57. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $21.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.92.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.33 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on JBLU. Cowen raised JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America raised JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised JetBlue Airways from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.08.

In other JetBlue Airways news, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $96,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,520.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 3,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total transaction of $62,290.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,965 shares of company stock valued at $262,562. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 6 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 99 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

