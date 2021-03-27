Northern Trust Corp Lowers Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,152,063 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,205 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.78% of Synovus Financial worth $37,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNV. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 392.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

NYSE:SNV opened at $46.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.12 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.28 and a 200 day moving average of $33.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $500.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.82 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.85%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SNV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Synovus Financial from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.