Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 644,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,314 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.20% of Green Dot worth $35,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Green Dot by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 313,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,504,000 after buying an additional 44,406 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Green Dot during the third quarter valued at $3,270,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in Green Dot by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 188,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,495,000 after buying an additional 20,933 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Green Dot by 536.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 381,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after buying an additional 321,915 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Green Dot by 81.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 12,827 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Green Dot alerts:

In other Green Dot news, Director Jeffrey Osher sold 72,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $3,327,888.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,790.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kristina S. Lockwood sold 1,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $73,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,263 shares in the company, valued at $630,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 439,408 shares of company stock worth $23,075,186 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GDOT opened at $47.00 on Friday. Green Dot Co. has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $64.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.13 and a 200 day moving average of $54.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.22 and a beta of 0.95.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.13. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $284.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Green Dot’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GDOT shares. Northland Securities downgraded Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Green Dot from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.58.

Green Dot Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.