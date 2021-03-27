Northern Trust Corp Purchases 901,124 Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,279,562 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 901,124 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.02% of FuelCell Energy worth $36,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 33.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FCEL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. FuelCell Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.38.

In related news, CEO Jason Few purchased 11,000 shares of FuelCell Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $197,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,190.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $37,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,745.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $13.26 on Friday. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $29.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.74 and a 200-day moving average of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.26 and a beta of 5.33.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The energy company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 162.42% and a negative return on equity of 74.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL).

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.