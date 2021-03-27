Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,417,898 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 8,981 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.22% of R1 RCM worth $34,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in R1 RCM by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,045,898 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $433,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,841 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,353,534 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $80,552,000 after buying an additional 154,794 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 45.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,333,700 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $57,173,000 after buying an additional 1,038,006 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,580,529 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $37,964,000 after buying an additional 23,899 shares during the period. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM in the third quarter worth about $25,700,000. 81.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO John M. Sparby sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total transaction of $859,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 310,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,909,075.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John M. Sparby sold 34,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $972,929.77. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 202,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,742,485.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,278 shares of company stock valued at $2,615,145 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RCM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

Shares of RCM opened at $24.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $31.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.51 and its 200 day moving average is $22.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 268.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The healthcare provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $328.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.65 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 117.07% and a net margin of 3.69%. Equities research analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

