Northern Trust Corp Sells 1,021,515 Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,594,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,021,515 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.16% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $33,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,449,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,454,000 after purchasing an additional 482,781 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29,416.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,562,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,862 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 397.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,034,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424,715 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 281.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,557,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter worth approximately $22,150,000. Institutional investors own 64.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Director Howard E. Woolley purchased 1,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $29,988.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,988.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on APLE shares. B. Riley cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple Hospitality REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock opened at $14.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $16.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.45.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

