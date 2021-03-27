Northern Trust Corp Sells 11,421 Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 332,085 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 11,421 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.28% of ESCO Technologies worth $34,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,023 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ESCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

ESE opened at $109.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $106.41 and a 200 day moving average of $97.71. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.09 and a 52-week high of $115.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 1.06.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. ESCO Technologies’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

In other ESCO Technologies news, Director Larry W. Solley sold 2,000 shares of ESCO Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $211,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,108.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

