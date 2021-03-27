Northern Trust Corp Sells 13,310 Shares of Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIA) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 478,541 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,310 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.14% of Acacia Communications worth $34,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Acacia Communications during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Acacia Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Acacia Communications by 397.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Acacia Communications by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Acacia Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ACIA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acacia Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum downgraded Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Acacia Communications in a report on Monday, January 11th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Acacia Communications from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Acacia Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.25.

In related news, CEO Murugesan Shanmugaraj sold 6,274 shares of Acacia Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.44, for a total transaction of $717,996.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Benny P. Mikkelsen sold 3,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.44, for a total value of $448,719.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,456 shares of company stock valued at $1,768,785. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Acacia Communications stock opened at $114.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.32 and a beta of 0.78. Acacia Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.62 and a 52 week high of $115.00.

Acacia Communications, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells high-speed coherent optical interconnect products in the United States, China, Germany, Thailand, and internationally. The company offers embedded and pluggable module products consisting of optical interconnect modules with transmission speeds ranging from 100 to 1,200 gigabits per second for use in long-haul, metro, and inter-data center markets.

