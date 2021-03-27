Northern Trust Corp Sells 20,557 Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 571,761 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 20,557 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.32% of Independent Bank Group worth $35,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBTX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,769,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,687,000 after purchasing an additional 327,744 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,232,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,645,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 173.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 122,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 77,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 610,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,168,000 after purchasing an additional 29,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Independent Bank Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Independent Bank Group from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.07.

In other news, CEO David R. Brooks sold 8,613 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $538,570.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP James P. Tippit sold 615 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total value of $48,418.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,865.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 275,736 shares of company stock valued at $19,173,025. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $74.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.21. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.14 and a 1 year high of $80.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.85.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Independent Bank Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $152.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.62%.

Independent Bank Group Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.