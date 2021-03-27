Northern Trust Corp Sells 217,592 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,754,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 217,592 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 2.02% of Navient worth $36,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooperman Leon G increased its stake in shares of Navient by 7.1% in the third quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 3,180,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,871,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Navient by 13.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 433,563 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 49,720 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in Navient by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 11,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Navient by 7.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,814 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Navient by 38.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,436,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,139,000 after acquiring an additional 402,246 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NAVI. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Navient from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Navient from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.44.

NAVI stock opened at $14.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94. Navient Co. has a 52 week low of $5.92 and a 52 week high of $14.20.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.38 million. Navient had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

