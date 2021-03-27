Northern Trust Corp Sells 22,029 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,051,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,029 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.14% of BankUnited worth $36,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in BankUnited during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sanjiv Sobti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $148,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at $447,111.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,239 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $150,257.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,508.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BKU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Hovde Group raised BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BankUnited from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.15.

Shares of BankUnited stock opened at $45.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.90. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $50.71.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $228.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.10 million. Analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

