Northern Trust Corp Sells 22,126 Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,064,380 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,126 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 2.44% of NBT Bancorp worth $34,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NBTB. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $2,568,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,260,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,905,000 after buying an additional 70,088 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $1,283,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 85,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,754,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in NBT Bancorp by 229.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 24,492 shares during the period. 53.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $40.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $42.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.44. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.72.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 19.96%. The business had revenue of $118.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.42%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NBTB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet raised NBT Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

NBT Bancorp Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.