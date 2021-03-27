Northern Trust Corp Sells 2,344 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.97% of ShockWave Medical worth $34,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 133.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 25,301 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in ShockWave Medical by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 88.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ShockWave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.16, for a total transaction of $544,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,344,157.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $5,488,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,582,063.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 974,000 shares of company stock worth $119,709,060. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAV opened at $104.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $119.21 and its 200 day moving average is $99.00. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.33 and a 1 year high of $143.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.71 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 12.21 and a quick ratio of 10.84.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 108.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%. On average, analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

SWAV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $87.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.86.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

