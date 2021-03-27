Northern Trust Corp Sells 31,548 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,010,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 31,548 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.21% of Steven Madden worth $35,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHOO. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SHOO shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Steven Madden from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. B. Riley upped their target price on Steven Madden from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Steven Madden from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.18.

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $38.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.67, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.04 and a 200-day moving average of $30.77. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $17.83 and a 1-year high of $40.49.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Steven Madden had a positive return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The company had revenue of $353.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In other Steven Madden news, CFO Zine Mazouzi sold 1,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $64,560.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,558 shares in the company, valued at $1,765,013.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward R. Rosenfeld sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $1,015,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 912,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,309,097.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,203 shares of company stock worth $1,287,661. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, GREATS, Blondo, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

