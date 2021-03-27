Northern Trust Corp Sells 32,025 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,056,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,025 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.79% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $36,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 72,346 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,668,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,706,000 after buying an additional 994,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 16.8% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BDN stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.57 and its 200-day moving average is $11.28. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $14.03.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $126.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.24 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 54.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.15%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brandywine Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.31.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

