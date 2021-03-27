Northern Trust Corp Sells 4,577 Shares of Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 824,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,577 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.96% of Wyndham Destinations worth $36,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,237,000. Minot Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,106,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Destinations by 227.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WYND opened at $62.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.03. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.74 and a 1-year high of $52.78. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -523.04 and a beta of 1.84.

WYND has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $41.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Destinations has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.26.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

