Northern Trust Corp Sells 5,424 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,424 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 2.10% of Kadant worth $34,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Kadant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kadant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadant in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadant in the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kadant in the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KAI shares. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Kadant from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Kadant from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.75.

In other Kadant news, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.06, for a total transaction of $226,636.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,092.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.48, for a total transaction of $74,753.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,556,758. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KAI opened at $178.28 on Friday. Kadant Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.74 and a 12 month high of $183.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Kadant had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $168.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.55 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is 17.91%.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing products used in industries ranging from paper to plastics and textiles to tires. It operates through the following segments: Papermaking Systems, Wood Processing Systems, and Fiber-based Products Business segments. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets equipments and products for the global papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries.

