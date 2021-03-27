Northern Trust Corp Sells 6,374 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,457 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,374 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.02% of MicroStrategy worth $36,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 361.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,516,000 after purchasing an additional 111,964 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter worth about $53,647,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 29.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,346,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 392.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,135 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 38,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,322 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. 69.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. BWS Financial dropped coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.17.

In other news, Director Stephen X. Graham sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.00, for a total value of $581,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $736,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $775.86, for a total transaction of $7,758,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,758,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,560 shares of company stock valued at $26,827,826. Corporate insiders own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSTR opened at $624.00 on Friday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a one year low of $104.55 and a one year high of $1,315.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $813.92 and a 200-day moving average of $422.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,200.00 and a beta of 1.59.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $131.32 million during the quarter. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 7.36%.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

