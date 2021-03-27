Northern Trust Corp Sells 88,115 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,561,471 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 88,115 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.08% of América Móvil worth $37,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMX. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in América Móvil by 3.5% in the third quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 9,413,879 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $125,487,000 after acquiring an additional 315,686 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,267,732 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $134,753,000 after purchasing an additional 234,530 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 25.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,169,746 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,610,000 after purchasing an additional 234,220 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 129.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 285,007 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 160,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of América Móvil by 4.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,796,437 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,437,000 after purchasing an additional 74,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

AMX has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on América Móvil in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. América Móvil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.43.

Shares of AMX opened at $13.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $44.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.08, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.42 and a 200 day moving average of $13.54. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $15.24.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $12.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.75 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 2.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About América Móvil

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

