Northern Trust Corp Sells 9,118 Shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,118 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.25% of J & J Snack Foods worth $36,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JJSF. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,096,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,385,000 after acquiring an additional 168,378 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,646,000 after purchasing an additional 84,431 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 32.9% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 341,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,463,000 after purchasing an additional 84,390 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 205.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 37,669 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 20.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,061,000 after purchasing an additional 25,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J & J Snack Foods stock opened at $157.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.76. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 1-year low of $108.57 and a 1-year high of $169.58. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.94 and a beta of 0.58.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 1.79%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 207.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

