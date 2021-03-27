Northern Trust Corp Trims Stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,017 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.72% of Ashland Global worth $34,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 194.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 6,944.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ASH. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

Ashland Global stock opened at $90.14 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.49. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.63 and a 1-year high of $92.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.35.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $552.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

In other Ashland Global news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 4,074 shares of Ashland Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $325,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

