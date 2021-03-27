Northern Trust Corp Trims Stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 915,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411,948 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.22% of Hillenbrand worth $36,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hillenbrand by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in Hillenbrand by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Hillenbrand by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet upgraded Hillenbrand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Hillenbrand from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

NYSE HI opened at $48.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.50. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $52.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.42 and a beta of 1.54.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.23. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 18.61% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $647.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.96%.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Story: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.