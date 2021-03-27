Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $26.12

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.12 and traded as low as $26.05. Norwood Financial shares last traded at $26.40, with a volume of 11,146 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Norwood Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.99. The firm has a market cap of $217.17 million, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.28 million during the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 9.41%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%.

In other Norwood Financial news, Chairman William W. Davis, Jr. acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $45,072.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 41,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,998.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Norwood Financial by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,415,000 after buying an additional 28,063 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Norwood Financial by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 11,159 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Norwood Financial by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 10,860 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Norwood Financial by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Norwood Financial by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.49% of the company’s stock.

Norwood Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:NWFL)

Norwood Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Wayne Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest bearing transaction accounts, and statement savings and money market accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

