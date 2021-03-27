nOS Price Tops $0.0515 (NOS)

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 27th. One nOS token can now be bought for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000454 BTC on popular exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bilaxy and Hotbit. nOS has a market cap of $5.28 million and approximately $4,230.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, nOS has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00058553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006064 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.71 or 0.00223755 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $477.96 or 0.00850747 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00051644 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.30 or 0.00075294 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00032001 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

nOS Token Profile

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 tokens. nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for nOS is medium.com/nos-io . nOS’s official website is nos.io . The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The NOS Universal Smart Contract (USC) is generally applicable and offers dApp back-end functions such as CRUD and Authentication. Users can stake nOS tokens to gain voting power on the nOS platform. High-quality applications get rewarded and become more discoverable, while users are protected from low reputation applications. Developers who are contributing to nOS, or are building apps on nOS will receive priorities in the whitelisting process. Websites and apps host their content in an open and decentralized manner using NOS NEO Smart Contracts, giving users insight into what happens with their data. When using multiple dApps, users never have to work with different tokens. End-users only use NEO's utility token GAS, and nOS automatically converts it to the proper amount of tokens required for a specific transaction or invocation. “

Buying and Selling nOS

nOS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade nOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy nOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

