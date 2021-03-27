Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decline of 89.9% from the February 28th total of 107,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,594,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In related news, CEO David William Pointer sold 2,263,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.04, for a total transaction of $90,523.12. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NOVC remained flat at $$0.06 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 40,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,078. Novation Companies has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05.

Novation Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Healthcare Staffing, Inc, provides outsourced health care staffing and related services in Georgia. It also provides its services to hospitals, schools, crisis units, clinics, doctor's offices, prisons, and various privately owned businesses. The company was formerly known as NovaStar Financial, Inc and changed its name to Novation Companies, Inc in May 2012.

