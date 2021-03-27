NPCoin (NPC) Trading Up 7.3% This Week

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. One NPCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NPCoin has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. NPCoin has a total market cap of $276,224.99 and $60.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 89.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000186 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004055 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NPCoin Profile

NPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. The official website for NPCoin is npcoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “NPCcoin is an SHA256d Proof of Work (PoW) / Proof of Stake (PoS) based cryptocurrency. PoS rewards are 30% for the 1st year, then 20% for the 2nd, 3rd year 15%, 4th year 10%, and then 7%. “

NPCoin Coin Trading

